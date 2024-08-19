Africa should unite for better deals with China, panellists say
19 August 2024 - 05:00
African governments should use the combined strength of the continent’s markets to bargain for better terms with China, panellists said at the launch of a book on trade between Africa and the Asian country.
The book by Paul Tembe, Xi Jinping and the Flourishing Forum on China-Africa Co-operation in the New Era, was published a few weeks before the forum summit in September at which more than 50 African states will discuss the future of China and Africa...
