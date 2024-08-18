National

SA deports 95 Libyans arrested at ‘military training camp’

18 August 2024 - 22:03
by Staff Writer
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training camp near White River appear at court. Picture: MANDLA KHOZA
The 95 Libyans arrested at a security training facility in White River, Mpumalanga, last month returned home on Sunday morning.

The group left the country from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a flight paid for by the Libyan government, the department of home affairs said.

Charges against the men were withdrawn on Friday. They were arrested in July after police raided a Milites Dei Security Services facility in White River. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority said earlier in August the part of the facility where the Libyans were training was “illegal” and an investigation was ongoing.

They had been charged with contravening the Immigration Act after  they allegedly misrepresented themselves when applying for “study visas”. 

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said: “I commend the home affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.

“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” he said. 

