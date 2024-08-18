The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training camp near White River appear at court. Picture: MANDLA KHOZA
The 95 Libyans arrested at a security training facility in White River, Mpumalanga, last month returned home on Sunday morning.
The group left the country from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a flight paid for by the Libyan government, the department of home affairs said.
Charges against the men were withdrawn on Friday. They were arrested in July after police raided a Milites Dei Security Services facility in White River. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority said earlier in August the part of the facility where the Libyans were training was “illegal” and an investigation was ongoing.
They had been charged with contravening the Immigration Act after they allegedly misrepresented themselves when applying for “study visas”.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said: “I commend the home affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.
“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” he said.
SA deports 95 Libyans arrested at ‘military training camp’
The 95 Libyans arrested at a security training facility in White River, Mpumalanga, last month returned home on Sunday morning.
The group left the country from Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport on a flight paid for by the Libyan government, the department of home affairs said.
Charges against the men were withdrawn on Friday. They were arrested in July after police raided a Milites Dei Security Services facility in White River. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority said earlier in August the part of the facility where the Libyans were training was “illegal” and an investigation was ongoing.
They had been charged with contravening the Immigration Act after they allegedly misrepresented themselves when applying for “study visas”.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said: “I commend the home affairs officials and other law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly to ensure an expeditious deportation.
“We will continue to deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that the country’s immigration laws are respected and observed,” he said.
Home affairs to move quickly to deport 95 Libyans
Ninety-five Libyans arrested at alleged military base to be deported
Hawks seize guns and ammunition at suspected training camp in Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.