Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of academic Muxe Nkondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was mourning the loss of academic and heritage expert Prof Muxe Nkondo, who died on Sunday.
News of his death was confirmed by his family in a statement. He was 83.
“The Nkondo family is sad to announce the death of Prof Nkondo, academic, public policy practitioner and cultural leader, who made a profound difference to many areas of South African life. He was committed to helping communities, the environment, education and above all, the arts. Nkondo was an extraordinary person and his loss will be felt by many. The family is committed to continuing his legacy,” the family said.
He is survived by his wife and fellow academic Prof Olga Nkondo; his children Ntsako, Muxe, Mikateko, Zava, Mbonya and Nkenyezi; grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Ramaphosa said: “Prof Nkondo was a former vice-chancellor of the University of Venda, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of the North and Harvard Andrew Mellon Fellow in English.
“As the chair of varied expert panels and reference groups, he made significant contributions to the development of public policy in areas from tourism, human settlements and public administration, to science and technology, and arts and culture.
“He lectured extensively at universities in the US and served as a curriculum development and governance adviser to the University of SA, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Tshwane University of Technology, Central University of Technology and Walter Sisulu University.”
Nkondo also served on numerous boards and associations across the continent and internationally, Ramaphosa said.
This vast experience led to the “conceptualisation of the Liberation Heritage Route”.
“Prof Nkondo has left us at the end of a life distinguished by his relentless pursuit — and generation — of knowledge that has made his country, continent and the world a richer, more inclusive place.
“His ideas and their application have [affected] lives and institutions across the globe. They have also inspired a diaspora of academics, leaders and administrators who have benefited from Prof Nkondo’s inexhaustible intellect and interest in the betterment of humanity.
“His legacy is monumental and will continue to ripple through our lives. May he rest in peace after his extraordinary, enriched and enriching life.”
The president extended his condolences to Nkondo’s family, friends and associates.
The ANC also extended its condolences to the family.
“May his legacy inspire future generations to continue the struggle for a more just and equitable society,” the party said in a post shared by former Gauteng premier David Makhura.
“The news about the passing of Prof Gessler Muxe Nkondo is a profound loss to our nation. What a brilliant mind ... what a compassionate man ... a Marxist intellectual and activist to the end. My generation owes a great debt of gratitude to you Prof! Condolences to the Nkondo family!” said Makhura.
Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of academic Muxe Nkondo
The heritage expert made big contributions to the development of public policy, the president says
