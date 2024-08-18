Newly elected mayor lays out plan for Joburg renewal drive
18 August 2024 - 19:40
Newly elected Johannesburg executive mayor Dada Morero says his administration will soon engage with the CEOs of banking institutions and property development companies in a move aimed at turning around the fortunes of SA’s largest metro and financial hub.
“We want them to play a particular role on issues of property, business and how we position Joburg as an economic hub. We must make sure we protect the success of the city,” Morero said at the weekend. ..
