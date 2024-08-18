Home Affairs warns nearly 700,000 IDs may be cancelled
18 August 2024 - 17:15
The home affairs department has warned nearly 700,000 people that their IDs may be cancelled and that they have 30 days to explain why they should remain valid.
The department is cracking down on fraud related to identity books and cards. Through a government gazette, the department requested individuals with blocked IDs to provide written reasons within 30 days as to why their IDs should not be cancelled. ..
