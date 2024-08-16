Nersa fumbled public participation process on nuclear power, says Ramokgopa
16 August 2024 - 12:05
UPDATED 18 August 2024 - 19:55
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) mishandled the process through which it issued a formal concurrence for the minister of mineral resources & energy to procure 2,500MW in September 2023.
Electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has decided to withdraw a determination published in the Government Gazette in January for SA to procure 2,500MW of nuclear power — paving the way for the government to open a bidding round for nuclear energy...
