BREAKING NEWS: ANC’s Dada Morero elected Joburg mayor
Morero previously served 25 days as executive mayor of Joburg from September 30 to October 25 2022
16 August 2024 - 19:11
ANC councillor Dada Morero has been elected as the executive mayor of Johannesburg, SA's largest metro, during a special council meeting held in the municipality on Friday.
Morero succeeded Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda who resigned from the role on Tuesday, following months of sustained calls from civil society organisations and opposition parties, that he must step down over deteriorating service delivery in the country’s financial and economic hub which contributes nearly 20% to Gauteng's GDP...
