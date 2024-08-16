Fuel prices are set to decrease across the board in September, marking the fourth consecutive time in 2024 that fuel prices have dropped.
The Automobile Association (AA) said based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will cost less in September than at any other time in 2024.
The data indicates ULP95 is set to decrease by about 68c/l and by 63c/l for ULP93. Diesel is set for a decrease of about 52c/l. The unaudited data also indicates a reduction in the cost of illuminating paraffin of about 78c/l.
“The decreases, if materialised, will bring the prices of fuel to levels seen at the beginning of the year and will come at a very critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill their vehicles and food trolleys,” said the AA.
According to the CEF’s data, lower on average international product prices are the main driver behind the potential decreases for September, with the average strength of the rand against the dollar assisting slightly to deepen the over-recovery for a positive outlook.
Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in decreasing inflation and the price of goods and services. It would benefit the economy if the fuel price decrease trajectory continued for longer.
“Naturally this is welcome news for all South Africans and will alleviate pressure on many households. However, the drop in fuel prices must not negate the need for a review of administered prices, including of the fuel price formula, which was announced in July by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We again call for the review to happen with urgency in the interests of providing long-term ways of mitigating fuel price hikes in the future,” said the AA.
Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on September 4. The official adjustment is announced by the department of mineral resources and energy.
Another fuel price decrease in September
Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in lowering inflation and the price of goods and services
Fuel prices are set to decrease across the board in September, marking the fourth consecutive time in 2024 that fuel prices have dropped.
The Automobile Association (AA) said based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will cost less in September than at any other time in 2024.
The data indicates ULP95 is set to decrease by about 68c/l and by 63c/l for ULP93. Diesel is set for a decrease of about 52c/l. The unaudited data also indicates a reduction in the cost of illuminating paraffin of about 78c/l.
“The decreases, if materialised, will bring the prices of fuel to levels seen at the beginning of the year and will come at a very critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill their vehicles and food trolleys,” said the AA.
According to the CEF’s data, lower on average international product prices are the main driver behind the potential decreases for September, with the average strength of the rand against the dollar assisting slightly to deepen the over-recovery for a positive outlook.
Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in decreasing inflation and the price of goods and services. It would benefit the economy if the fuel price decrease trajectory continued for longer.
“Naturally this is welcome news for all South Africans and will alleviate pressure on many households. However, the drop in fuel prices must not negate the need for a review of administered prices, including of the fuel price formula, which was announced in July by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We again call for the review to happen with urgency in the interests of providing long-term ways of mitigating fuel price hikes in the future,” said the AA.
Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on September 4. The official adjustment is announced by the department of mineral resources and energy.
With Automobile Association
Lesetja Kganyago says monetary policy no panacea for inequality
Retail sales rise, but shoppers are still under pressure
Shrinking mining output will weigh on second-quarter GDP
Number of unemployed people rises to 8.4-million record high
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US inflation rate slows to 2.9% in July
Fuel prices to drop at midnight on Tuesday
AA welcomes fuel price review, saying users are struggling
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.