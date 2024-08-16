National

Another fuel price decrease in September

Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in lowering inflation and the price of goods and services

16 August 2024
by Staff Writer
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Fuel prices are set to decrease across the board in September, marking the fourth consecutive time in 2024 that fuel prices have dropped.

The Automobile Association (AA) said based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will cost less in September than at any other time in 2024.

The data indicates ULP95 is set to decrease by about 68c/l and by 63c/l for ULP93. Diesel is set for a decrease of about 52c/l. The unaudited data also indicates a reduction in the cost of illuminating paraffin of about 78c/l.

“The decreases, if materialised, will bring the prices of fuel to levels seen at the beginning of the year and will come at a very critical time for South Africans who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to fill their vehicles and food trolleys,” said the AA. 

According to the CEF’s data, lower on average international product prices are the main driver behind the potential decreases for September, with the average strength of the rand against the dollar assisting slightly to deepen the over-recovery for a positive outlook. 

Lower stable fuel prices play a crucial role in decreasing inflation and the price of goods and services. It would benefit the economy if the fuel price decrease trajectory continued for longer.

“Naturally this is welcome news for all South Africans and will alleviate pressure on many households. However, the drop in fuel prices must not negate the need for a review of administered prices, including of the fuel price formula, which was announced in July by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We again call for the review to happen with urgency in the interests of providing long-term ways of mitigating fuel price hikes in the future,” said the AA.

Officially adjusted fuel prices come into effect on September 4. The official adjustment is announced by the department of mineral resources and energy.

With Automobile Association

Lesetja Kganyago says monetary policy no panacea for inequality

For better growth and less inequality, SA needs significant improvements in its supply environment, says Reserve Bank governor
Economy
16 hours ago

Retail sales rise, but shoppers are still under pressure

Consumers could enjoy some relief as the Reserve Bank is expected to start cutting interest rates in September
Economy
1 day ago

Shrinking mining output will weigh on second-quarter GDP

But it is probably not enough to drag economy into technical recession, says Oxford Economics economist
Economy
3 days ago

Number of unemployed people rises to 8.4-million record high

Unemployment rate jumps to 33.5% despite better electricity production, says economist
Economy
3 days ago
