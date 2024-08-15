Treasury limits Gauteng health department’s rollover
The department received approval for R250m less than it asked for
15 August 2024 - 13:47
The Gauteng health department has only received Treasury approval to roll over R530m of the R1.1bn it failed to spend in 2023/24, which means R570m will be returned to the fiscus.
The department requested a rollover of R780m. ..
