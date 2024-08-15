Ninety-five Libyans arrested at alleged military base to be deported

The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near White River have filed an urgent application to have the case against them withdrawn. File picture: MANDLA KHOZA.
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga, will be deported to their home country after the state withdrew its case against them.
This was confirmed on Thursday morning after the men made representations to the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions (DPP).
They also applied to be deported to Benghazi should their application be successful.
“The acting DPP Sonja Ntuli reviewed all available evidence and the representations made on behalf of the accused and, having considered the evidence and policy considerations, has decided to withdraw the charges preferred against all accused,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.
“Having worked closely with all relevant stakeholders in the criminal justice system, it has been decided that these matters will be dealt with administratively in term of the Immigration Act and its regulations by department of home affairs officials.”
Nyuswa added the NPA has now set its sights on the planners, organisers and financiers of the training facility.
The 95 Libyans are now in the custody of home affairs. They were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.
Police also recovered military tents with military training equipment, licensed firearms, dagga and cocaine during the raid.
“We made a representation to the director of public prosecutions in Mpumalanga for the matter to be withdrawn and we were informed on Wednesday ... that we need to be in court today [Thursday],” Advocate Nico du Plessis earlier told the SABC.
“We have not heard anything else or received any instructions but we are going to court now and we hope our matter gets the necessary attention,” he said outside the White River magistrate’s court before proceedings.
Du Plessis confirmed the state had applied to have the men deported to Libya.
The men had been charged with misrepresentations in their applications for visas, in which they claimed they were coming to SA to train as security guards.
Update: August 15 2024 This story has been refreshed with news that the Libyans will be deported
Update: August 15 2024
This story has been refreshed with news that the Libyans will be deported
