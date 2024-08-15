KZN government names Zulu royals’ dispute mediation team

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi and Prince Mbonisi Zulu. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Key figures of the Zulu royal family who opposed King Misuzulu’s occupation of the throne have been appointed to a team that will resolve the succession disputes that have increased in areas under amakhosi.
On Thursday, KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC and Misuzulu’s traditional prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi introduced the dispute resolution team of nine senior royals, including clergy who worked closely with late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.
“I present the team from the royal family that comprises senior members who have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work. Their dedication to this crucial task will have a positive impact and restore peace and stability in izizwe zamakhosi that have been torn apart by succession disputes,” Buthelezi said.
The move will see the royal family play a critical role in resolving disputes and fostering reconciliation where succession disputes arise, he said.
“The introduction of this team will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership in our province and enhance the work of amakhosi.
“The KwaZulu-Natal Traditional Leadership and Governance Act gives authority to the MEC to oversee all matters pertaining to the institution of traditional leadership,” he added.
The team will be led by the brother of Zwelithini, Prince Mathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu.
Other brothers of the late king in the team are princes Mbonisi kaBhekuzulu, Vulindlela kaBhekuzulu and Mxolisi kaBhekuzulu. Princess Lindi kaBhekuzulu, also a sibling to the late king, is the only woman in the team.
Other members are Prince Thuthukani kaMcwayizeni kaSolomon, an extended member of the Zulu royals, and the king’s praise singer, Inyosi Buzetsheni Mdletshe.
Royal chaplains under the late king — Reverend Canon Hamilton Mbatha and Reverend Canon Daniel Mthembu — are also in the team.
The families of amakhosi who have disputes will work closely with the team and the department of co-operative government and traditional affairs will engage with them.
The team will resolve the succession disputes that have increased in areas under amakhosi.
TimesLIVE
