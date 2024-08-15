The 95 Libyans appear in court after being arrested at a suspected secret military training camp. Picture: MANDLA KHOZA
The home affairs department has committed to speedily conclude the deportation of 95 Libyans arrested in July at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga.
On Thursday, the state withdrew its case against the men after they made representations to the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions and the court ordered the men be deported to Libya.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state withdrew the case as the docket showed there was no prospects of a successful prosecution.
Nyuswa added the 95 men had made representations to the director of public prosecutions, which were successful. They had also applied to be deported to Benghazi.
The men were charged with misrepresentations in their SA visa applications, in which they allegedly claimed they were coming to train as security guards.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the court’s order to deport the men. “We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure anyone who breaches the immigration laws is processed through the courts and faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,” he said.
Schreiber instructed the department to proceed with speed. This would be done while observing legal processes to ensure the deportations were conducted swiftly.
According to the department’s spokesperson, Siya Qoza, its officials were in court to secure the deportation confirmations from the magistrate. This would pave the way for their deportation from SA.
Officials were also finalising logistics for the mass deportation.
“Deportation was among the options home affairs considered when working with other law enforcement authorities. The department stands ready to send the group back to their home country,” Qoza said.
Home affairs to move quickly to deport 95 Libyans
State withdraws case against men arrested at ‘military’ training camp in Mpumalanga
The home affairs department has committed to speedily conclude the deportation of 95 Libyans arrested in July at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga.
On Thursday, the state withdrew its case against the men after they made representations to the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions and the court ordered the men be deported to Libya.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state withdrew the case as the docket showed there was no prospects of a successful prosecution.
Nyuswa added the 95 men had made representations to the director of public prosecutions, which were successful. They had also applied to be deported to Benghazi.
The men were charged with misrepresentations in their SA visa applications, in which they allegedly claimed they were coming to train as security guards.
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the court’s order to deport the men. “We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure anyone who breaches the immigration laws is processed through the courts and faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,” he said.
Schreiber instructed the department to proceed with speed. This would be done while observing legal processes to ensure the deportations were conducted swiftly.
According to the department’s spokesperson, Siya Qoza, its officials were in court to secure the deportation confirmations from the magistrate. This would pave the way for their deportation from SA.
Officials were also finalising logistics for the mass deportation.
“Deportation was among the options home affairs considered when working with other law enforcement authorities. The department stands ready to send the group back to their home country,” Qoza said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.