Cape Town CBD doubles property investment to R7.3bn
In 2023, there were 30 property developments under way or completed in the Cape Town city centre
Demand for commercial and residential space in Cape Town’s central business district in 2023 created a surge of new property investments totalling an estimated R7.285bn — more than double the value of property investment in the CBD in 2022.
That is according to the State of Cape Town Central City Report 2023 — A Year in Review (SCCR), an annual publication on the economy of the Central City, published by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). The CCID is a not-for-profit public-private partnership established in 2000 by local property owners who set a goal of lifting the CBD from increasing “crime and grime” by creating a safe, clean and caring urban environment. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.