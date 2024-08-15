ActionSA will not field a mayoral candidate in Joburg if terms are met
The party has said its support of the city’s new government hinges partly on the removal of Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor
15 August 2024 - 05:00
ActionSA says it will not be fielding its own mayoral candidate on Friday provided the ANC sticks to previously agreed terms.
ActionSA occupies 44 of the 270 seats in the City of Johannesburg council, and has maintained that its support of the city’s new government hinged on the removal of Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda as mayor, among other demands. ..
