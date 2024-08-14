MK party and IEC mired in withdrawal of vote-rigging case
Electoral Commission of SA says the party may withdraw its case if it agrees to not bring a similar case without the court’s permission
14 August 2024 - 09:45
The MK party and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) are still wrangling over whether the party can withdraw its case to set aside the recent national and provincial elections — with the IEC insisting the party may withdraw only if it agrees to a court order that it may not bring another case “on the same or substantially similar issues” without the court’s permission.
The party’s lawyers have refused to agree to this condition, saying, “Our client cannot waive its constitutional rights to approach the court.”..
