Kingpin accused’s bid to split VBS case a ‘Stalingrad tactic’
Alleged VBS kingpin Danny Msiza has asked high court to separate charges against him and a co-accused from 10 others
14 August 2024 - 19:45
Former ANC Limpopo treasurer and alleged VBS Mutual Bank “kingpin” Danny Msiza has asked the high court to separate the charges against him and a co-accused from the 10 others implicated in the R2.3bn VBS heist.
On Wednesday, Msiza and co-accused Kabelo Matsepe, a fellow Limpopo ANC member, asked Pretoria high court judge Peter Mabuse to order a separation — a request the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said was nothing but a “Stalingrad” tactic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.