Gauteng government must pay R500m to horse-racing industry, court rules
A High Court ruling found that the local government unlawfully ended a levy to the local industry
14 August 2024 - 05:00
The Gauteng local government has failed in a bid in its long-running dispute with operator Phumelela Gaming and Leisure, after it appealed against a High Court ruling that found it unlawfully ended a levy to the local industry. This could mean the government has to pay about R500m it unlawfully denied to racing companies.
The local government must now restore the levy, benefiting the local industry and possibly other operators around SA, which are engaged in similar tussles with local gambling boards. ..
