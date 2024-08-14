David Masondo urges private sector participation in housing
14 August 2024 - 05:00
The government wants to work with the private sector to enable private participation in housing development in SA’s cities, as it moves to release well located state land for mixed income housing, deputy finance minister David Masondo says.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made it a priority to address the dysfunctional spatial structure left by apartheid, adding this to the list of priority reforms to boost economic growth being tackled by Operation Vulindlela...
