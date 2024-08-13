National

City Power allowed to appeal judgment in pay dispute with Eskom

City Power and the City of Johannesburg have been ordered to pay Eskom more than R1bn

14 August 2024 - 09:18
by Shonisani Tshikalange
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

City Power has been granted leave to appeal against a ruling by the Johannesburg high court that favoured Eskom over a billing dispute in June.

In June, City Power and the City of Johannesburg were ordered to pay Eskom more than R1bn plus interest accrued for the cost of the bulk electricity supply services for March. 

The court had heard that R1.073bn was due by the end of March, which was the payment order granted in Eskom’s favour. Eskom said the amount had grown to R3.4bn in June.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that after the initial judgment was handed down on June 20, following consultation with its legal representatives, a decision was made to file for leave to appeal against the court’s ruling.

He said it was because they believed that critical aspects of the evidence were not fully considered by the court in reaching its conclusion. 

“After our submission [on August 6] in a court hearing, judge NH Maenetje, who was presiding over the matter, said he was convinced by the arguments presented, adding that they support our contention for reasonable prospects of success in the appeal court,” he said. 

Mangena said the court also dismissed Eskom’s conditional application for City Power to go ahead and pay the amount that it claims is owed, pending the finalisation of the appeal application. 

“The judge found that Eskom would not suffer irreparable damage and said the court ruling remains suspended until the appeal court decides otherwise. Eskom was also slapped with the costs of two legal counsel,” said Mangena.

TimesLIVE

David Masondo urges private sector participation in housing

Deputy finance minister says DBSA could help bring private finance into housing developments
National
7 hours ago

Golden Arrow expects delivery of 120 electric buses for Cape Town

Buses will be charged by company generating its own solar power, says shareholder HCI
Companies
1 week ago

Funding woes hamper plans to extend SA’s grid

Donors are reluctant to lend to near-bankrupt Eskom to fund shift to renewables
National
2 days ago

TOM EATON: As claims fly thick and fast we forget them, true or false

In SA, politicians know that a press conference isn’t a cross-examination — it’s a megaphone
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CCMA backs Dis-Chem’s dismissal of employee with ...
National
2.
Business balks at signing presidential health ...
National / Health
3.
Transnet questions private sector’s preparedness ...
National
4.
Liberty triumphs over poet who sent CEO hundreds ...
National
5.
Gauteng government must pay R500m to horse-racing ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.