SA needs $97bn a year till 2030 to plug development finance gap, AfDB says
A report by the African Development Bank says SA should boost tax revenues and look to capital markets
13 August 2024 - 10:32
SA needs to spend $97bn annually until 2030 in key sectors such as education, energy and infrastructure for the country to reach the same level of performance as developed nations, according to a new report by the African Development Bank (AfDB).
To close the financing gap, the pan-African development finance institution recommends that SA strengthen its fiscal policy, implement tax reform and boost public sector efficiency. This would ensure that economic growth does not come at the expense of fiscal health. ..
