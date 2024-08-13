Opposition parties welcome Gwamanda’s exit as Joburg mayor
The resignation ends months of instability, poor service delivery and general malaise in SA’s largest municipality
13 August 2024 - 10:28
UPDATED 13 August 2024 - 15:06
Opposition parties and civil society organisations have welcomed Kabelo Gwamanda’s “long overdue” resignation as Johannesburg mayor, saying his exit effectively brings an end to months of instability, poor service delivery and general malaise in SA’s largest and biggest-budget municipality.
Calls for him to go had been intensifying over the past few weeks, with opposition parties and civil society organisations saying he was not suitably qualified to lead the country’s economic and financial hub, which contributes almost 20% to national GDP. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.