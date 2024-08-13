KwaZulu-Natal needs cash injection, premier Thami Ntuli says

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli. Picture: SUPPLIED
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says the province will need more money from the Treasury if the government of national unity (GNU) is to succeed.
KwaZulu-Natal, which has been devastated by political riots and floods in recent years, has been struggling to recover amid a culture of poor governance and mismanagement.
Ntuli took over after the May 29 general elections after no political party won an outright majority in the province.
The IFP, ANC, DA and NFP joined forces to form a government and keep the MK party and EFF out.
“We need money from the Treasury; that would be the first point of advancement. I need a meeting with the minister of finance. Inviting private-sector partners is also another thing we going to explore as well as reprioritising in terms of expenditure,” Ntuli told Business Day.
He said he remained “hopeful despite the history and challenges” in the province.
“On education and health, the fastest impact we can have is to have a more transparent recruitment system. We have a major shortage of teachers and doctors in the province, and filling those vacancies is a priority,” Ntuli said.
He added that rising levels of serious crime in KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest threat to investment.
“We have a serious problem. On crime, we have started engaging stake holders including community policing forums, traditional and community leaders. Then we are going to the hot spots to meet the community at large,” Ntuli said.
In terms of the opportunity for economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli said the private sector can play a “bigger role”.
“Tourism and agriculture and the value chains they can create is definitely a priority for this administration,” Ntuli said.
After tensions between traditional leaders and government in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli said he was in a period of rebuilding strong relations with the Zulu Monarch.
“Things are now cementing well. The relationship between myself and them has been very cordial. I have expressed that I am quiet happy with the coalition [unity government] we have in the province and I do believe it will be sustained,” Ntuli said.
“We did not talk about positions but saving the province of KwaZulu-Natal. People of KwaZulu-Natal did not vote for one party. Cabinet meetings are about the people of KwaZulu-Natal. I am quite comfortable. That is what I have shared.”
While the EFF and SACP have expressed doubt about the sustainability of the GNU in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli seems confident that his administration had lasting power.
“Everyone needs to understand that this is their government. Everyone has a role to play for the sake of our children. People can approach if they want to contribute,” Ntuli said.
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it was open to working with the GNU in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The GNU needs to work closely with business to create a stable and efficient platform for entrepreneurship to thrive. Building strong social cohesion goes hand in hand with growing an economy that is inclusive and provides a good quality of life for all the people of the country,” the chamber’s chief growth officer, Zanele Khomo, said.
“As the GNU faces the daunting task of consensus building, they should always be guided by what is in the interest of the country. We are hopeful that this new administration will focus on elevating poverty, creating more jobs and brining the high levels of crime down in the country among other key topics such as fixing our rail network and improving road infrastructure,” Khomo said.
KwaZulu-Natal needs cash injection, premier Thami Ntuli says
He has turned to the Treasury and the private sector
KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli says the province will need more money from the Treasury if the government of national unity (GNU) is to succeed.
KwaZulu-Natal, which has been devastated by political riots and floods in recent years, has been struggling to recover amid a culture of poor governance and mismanagement.
Ntuli took over after the May 29 general elections after no political party won an outright majority in the province.
The IFP, ANC, DA and NFP joined forces to form a government and keep the MK party and EFF out.
“We need money from the Treasury; that would be the first point of advancement. I need a meeting with the minister of finance. Inviting private-sector partners is also another thing we going to explore as well as reprioritising in terms of expenditure,” Ntuli told Business Day.
He said he remained “hopeful despite the history and challenges” in the province.
“On education and health, the fastest impact we can have is to have a more transparent recruitment system. We have a major shortage of teachers and doctors in the province, and filling those vacancies is a priority,” Ntuli said.
He added that rising levels of serious crime in KwaZulu-Natal was the biggest threat to investment.
“We have a serious problem. On crime, we have started engaging stake holders including community policing forums, traditional and community leaders. Then we are going to the hot spots to meet the community at large,” Ntuli said.
In terms of the opportunity for economic growth in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli said the private sector can play a “bigger role”.
“Tourism and agriculture and the value chains they can create is definitely a priority for this administration,” Ntuli said.
After tensions between traditional leaders and government in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli said he was in a period of rebuilding strong relations with the Zulu Monarch.
“Things are now cementing well. The relationship between myself and them has been very cordial. I have expressed that I am quiet happy with the coalition [unity government] we have in the province and I do believe it will be sustained,” Ntuli said.
“We did not talk about positions but saving the province of KwaZulu-Natal. People of KwaZulu-Natal did not vote for one party. Cabinet meetings are about the people of KwaZulu-Natal. I am quite comfortable. That is what I have shared.”
While the EFF and SACP have expressed doubt about the sustainability of the GNU in KwaZulu-Natal, Ntuli seems confident that his administration had lasting power.
“Everyone needs to understand that this is their government. Everyone has a role to play for the sake of our children. People can approach if they want to contribute,” Ntuli said.
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that it was open to working with the GNU in KwaZulu-Natal.
“The GNU needs to work closely with business to create a stable and efficient platform for entrepreneurship to thrive. Building strong social cohesion goes hand in hand with growing an economy that is inclusive and provides a good quality of life for all the people of the country,” the chamber’s chief growth officer, Zanele Khomo, said.
“As the GNU faces the daunting task of consensus building, they should always be guided by what is in the interest of the country. We are hopeful that this new administration will focus on elevating poverty, creating more jobs and brining the high levels of crime down in the country among other key topics such as fixing our rail network and improving road infrastructure,” Khomo said.
OmarjeeH@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ANC’s battle over uMkhonto we Sizwe not over yet
Aaron Motsoaledi’s NHI roadshow raises eyebrows
NHLS still not fully functional six weeks after cyberattack
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.