CCMA backs Dis-Chem’s dismissal of employee with cancer
13 August 2024 - 20:00
The Casual Workers Advice Office has condemned the CCMA’s decision that deemed it fair for Dis-Chem to dismiss an employee who, due to cancer treatment, could no longer handle the physical demands of lifting heavy bags.
This is after the employee, Refilwe Matinketsa, who had been employed as a picker since March 2019, was dismissed in April 2024 after a meeting about her medical inability to fulfil the job requirements...
