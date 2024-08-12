Time for SA to ‘think bigger’ on just transition, says grant funder
Nicole Iseppi says Bezos Earth Fund is focused on accelerating the energy transition from a just perspective
12 August 2024 - 11:43
SA has made good progress in advancing the just energy transition through various planning initiatives, but it now has to focus on “increasing action”.
This is according to one of the directors of the Bezos Earth Fund (BEF), who was in SA recently to meet government officials, the Presidential Climate Commission and other stakeholders in the just energy transition...
