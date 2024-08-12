Sex trafficking of Basotho women into SA rages on, report shows
Due to alleged official complicity of Basotho and SA officials linked to brothels, traffickers operate with impunity
12 August 2024 - 10:22
The 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report, produced by the US state department says complicity between SA and Lesotho officials has allowed sex trafficking of Basotho women into SA to continue with “impunity”.
The report found that traffickers recruit victims from neighbouring countries and rural areas within SA, particularly Gauteng, and exploit them in sex trafficking locally and in urban centres, such as Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Bloemfontein...
