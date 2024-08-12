Municipal strike not off the table in final round of wage talks
Previous strikes by municipal workers have resulted in the Johannesburg CBD being turned into a dump site
12 August 2024 - 12:20
While debilitating strikes are not off the table, the country’s largest municipal workers’ unions are hopeful parties will agree during the third and final round of wage talks at the SA Local Government Bargaining Council (Salgbc).
The delivery of basic services such as refuse collection and maintenance of municipal infrastructure, among others, would take a huge knock across the 257 local councils if the 300,000 municipal workers in the country elected to down tools should wage talks reach a deadlock. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.