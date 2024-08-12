Liberty triumphs over poet who sent CEO hundreds of ‘disturbing’ emails
The long-term insurer obtains contempt of court order against Bob Sihle Mano, who claims the company used his words in ad campaigns
12 August 2024 - 14:44
Long-term insurance company Liberty Group successfully obtained a contempt of court order against a poet who sent “obscene threats” to its CEO, after claiming the company used words in advertising campaigns without permission.
The poet, Bob Sihle Mano, already served time in prison for a previous order by Liberty, but now faces the prospect of a longer period, if he breaches it again. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.