Funding woes hamper plans to extend SA’s grid

SA’s plan to expand its power grid, now the biggest bottleneck to replacing coal with renewables, has hit a snag: finding investors to lend the necessary $21bn to a near-bankrupt state monopoly.
Since May’s election brought a coalition government to power, there has been a policy shift favouring renewables, after years of bureaucratic delays and contradictory messages about SA’s willingness to give up coal, which provides 80% of its power.
But as private providers — including Mainstream Renewable (owned by Aker Horizons), EDF Renewables and Acciona SA — prepare to transform the sector, many face another problem: how to get power from sunny and windy outposts to energy-hungry urban centres.
Six officials told Reuters over the past month they were considering options for financing about 14,000km of power lines and pylons, but had not yet found a solution.
“Our quest to decarbonise ... relies heavily on our ability to expand the grid,” energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa told Reuters at his office in Pretoria in late July.
“But raising R390bn, the state doesn’t have the balance sheet to roll out that size of capital investment.”
Meanwhile, donors offering a total of $11.6bn mostly in loans to fund climate-related projects were reluctant to lend the needed cash to Eskom without sovereign guarantees, which the government could not provide, two donor country sources and an SA source involved in the programme said.
That is because of its high debt levels — Eskom owes more than R400bn, even after receiving billions in government debt relief. Broke municipalities also owe the utility R78bn, which Ramokgopa calls an “existential threat”.
Representatives of the German and French partners in the donor-funded programme did not respond to emailed questions, while British partners declined to officially comment.
‘No way’
Burning coal has rendered SA among the world’s top 15 greenhouse gas emitters — above Italy, France and Britain. It is seen as a test case for aid to developing countries to switch to green energy, alongside Vietnam and Indonesia.
But years of load-shedding have also ravaged the economy, and Eskom has been able to keep the lights on only by firing up coal burners to full capacity earlier in 2024, and most likely increasing emissions too.
A bidding process to bring in independent producers to generate power and sell it to Eskom in 2023 failed due to insufficient grid capacity, Rudi Dicks, head of project management in the presidency, said.
The core issue is that the grid stems from the northeastern coal belt, but the sun beats down hardest on the semi-desert Northern Cape, while coastal Eastern Cape gets the best winds.
“You really need to reconfigure the entire grid ... [but] they are chugging along building at less than 10% the pace that’s needed,” said Crispian Olver, head of the Presidential Climate Commission.
Eskom’s plan involves building 1,400km of transmission lines every year for at least 10 years. In 2023, it managed 74km.
“There’s simply no way Treasury can put out [sufficient] ... guarantees,” Olver said; his remarks were echoed by Ramokgopa.
“The alternative is to ... get the private sector to take on large portions of the risk,” Olver said, via mezzanine finance.
‘We need to build now’
A Treasury spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment, but the two donor sources said options included escrow accounts — in which a neutral third party holds the funds and releases them when both sides have met their obligations — and offtake agreements with private firms that would fund construction in exchange for future earnings.
The latter could unlock cash from the US, which currently doesn’t fund transmission as it will not work with public institutions.
“Should a framework involving private entities be established, we would be open to exploring partnerships,” Emilia Adams, a US embassy spokesperson, said.
Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said that to attract private companies into transmission, the regulator still needed to overhaul tariffs “because investors want to know with certainty what their return expectations can be”.
He hoped this would happen by year-end.
Dicks, meanwhile, said the Treasury had agreed in principle to fund some grid buildout on a case-by-case basis, and that work was under way to get private firms involved.
“But that’s 18 months away,” he said. “And we need to build right now.”
Officials had agreed to adopt engineering procurement and construction financing (EPC) and independent power transmission funding (IPT) methods, Dicks said, with the latter opening up the possibility of getting China, which signed a raft of energy deals with SA in 2023, involved.
A spokesperson for The State Grid Corporation of China could not be reached for comment.
EDITORIAL: Renewable energy snags risk stalling economic rebound
Energy Council highlights risks to renewable energy investment pipeline
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.