Hawks seize guns and ammunition at suspected training camp in Limpopo

09 August 2024 - 11:15
Hawks confiscated firearms and ammunition at a farm believed to be a training camp. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hawks confiscated firearms and ammunition at a farm believed to be a training camp. Picture: SUPPLIED

Licensed rifles, pistols and ammunition have been seized by the Hawks at an alleged firearm training facility on a farm in Modimolle, Limpopo. 

Officers in collaboration with public order policing and a tactical response team pounced on the farm after receiving a tip-off about a suspicious training camp. 

“A sting operation was conducted. During the operation, the team seized licensed rifles, pistols, and ammunition believed to be used during training.

“The purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military-related training cannot be ruled out,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa.    

He said police were investigating how the firearms and ammunition ended up on the farm. There were no arrests.

Police arrested 95 Libyans recently at what appeared to be a military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga.

Libyans caught at illegal military camp in SA demand to be sent home

The 95 men arrested in Mpumalanga stage protest after postponement of their court case
3 days ago

Gauteng aims to tackle construction mafia, land invasion and vandalism

Provincial government is set to unveil four specialised units in its crime-fighting efforts, says Lesufi
1 week ago

Four troops die in icy cold, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected

Fumes may have overwhelmed soldiers who started a fire to ward off cold during North West operation
1 month ago

Lamola sets African focus as basis for foreign policy

New international relations minister underlines  inviolable nature of nonaligned stance
4 weeks ago
