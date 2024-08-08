Samwu ‘not opposed’ to Kabelo Gwamanda’s removal as Johannesburg mayor
Johannesburg finance political head Dada Morero is understood to be waiting in the wings to succeed Gwamanda
08 August 2024 - 16:06
ANC-aligned municipal workers’ union Samwu has thrown its weight behind growing calls for embattled Johannesburg executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to resign, for allegedly presiding over deteriorating service delivery in SA’s economic and financial heartland.
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) is the largest union in the local government sector, representing 160,000 of SA’s nearly 300,000 municipal workers. It said constant changes in the city’s political leadership had the potential to negatively affect the “already dysfunctional service delivery” in the metro. ..
