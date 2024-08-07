National

PODCAST | How IP law supports women empowerment

Evan Pickworth interviews Liézal Mostert from ENS’s Intellectual Property team.

07 August 2024 - 15:19
by Evan Pickworth
Picture: 123RF/ALEKSANDR DAVYDOV
In this edition of Business Law Focus host Evan Pickworth interviews Liézal Mostert from ENS’s Intellectual Property (IP) team. They discuss the role of IP in empowering women in business, as well as how to get more women involved in the fast-developing IP practice area. 

Join the discussion: 

The Context

According to Access to the Women's Report 2023, women entrepreneurs face a web of barriers and restrictions in their attempts to engage in entrepreneurial activities. All these issues require attention if SA Africa is to realise women’s potential and reap the economic and social benefits of women’s inclusion. Among other issues, financing for women in SA compares poorly to that of similar less wealthy nations, particularly for black women.

Major institutions, from the World Bank to the AU, are developing strategies to improve socio-economic outcomes for women in the region.

For instance, to elevate women from the micro to macro status, the AU Strategy for Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment (GEWE) outlines the pathways to achieve the holistic empowerment of women.

It complements other policy frameworks by the AU aimed at promoting the rights of women and girls, and advocates for adequately resourced gender structures within formal and non-formal institutions and bodies to ensure that women at grass roots and executive levels, have opportunities that allow them to reach their full potential.

