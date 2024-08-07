Auditor-general urges municipalities to get their house in order
Professionalising local government will go long way in cleaning up the rot, Tsakani Maluleke tells Salga meeting
07 August 2024 - 14:31
UPDATED 07 August 2024 - 15:42
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has chastised the country’s mayors and speakers for failing to transform municipalities into accountable and transparent institutions, and called for professionals to do the job.
Speaking during an inaugural two-day national joint sitting of council of mayors and speakers in Polokwane, organised by the SA Local Government Association (Salga), the employer body representing the country’s 257 municipalities, she said municipalities had yet to build institutional capabilities to deliver on their constitutional mandates. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.