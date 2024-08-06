Treasury eases tough-love approach to Transnet
06 August 2024 - 05:00
The National Treasury approved the provision of a guarantee to Transnet as part of a condition for the state- owned logistics company to secure an R18.5bn loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) to avoid inevitably providing it with a bailout.
“I had two options. Either to give them cash or a guarantee. I opted for a guarantee,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana told Business Day on the sidelines of the ANC’s three-day lekgotla. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.