Nevhutanda challenges SIU investigation into lottery

Former National Lottery Commission chair Alfred Nevhutanda. Picture: SOWETAN
The former chair of the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) Alfred Nevhutanda is going to court to challenge the proclamation signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa giving the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the go-head to investigate the affairs of the commission.
The investigation led to the freezing of a R27m Pretoria mansion owned by Nevhutanda, among other things.
Nevhutanda, in his pending application before the Pretoria high court, wanted the proclamation, signed in October 2020, to be declared unlawful because the NLC was not an organ of state, nor did it deal with public money, which, he said, were prerequisites under the SIU Act.
He called the proclamation too broad because it gave the SIU the power to “go on a fishing expedition, permitting it to turn over any stone to its heart’s content”.
The first step in the application, which was filed in April 2024, was for the president to file the written record of the decision.
That has now been filed and Nevhutanda is expected to file a further affidavit before the president and the government respondents file their papers.
In his affidavit, Nevhutanda describes himself as the chairperson of the Higher Grace Christ Redeemer Church.
He served as chair of the Lotteries Board between December 2009 and November 2020.
With reference to the freezing of the property, he said it was registered in the name of his spouse. However, he said the property should never have been frozen because the order was issued following the SIU investigation on a proclamation that “cannot pass muster”.
He said this was because the affairs of the NLC, the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund and the distributing agencies did not fall within the definitions in the act because they were not state institutions, did not receive or expend public money and did not control state assets.
The money, he said, was simply raised through the sale of lottery tickets and the proceeds of that sale.
Nevhutanda said he believed that the allegations of “maladministration” came from news reports during the latter part of his tenure and referred to “proactive funding” as opposed to applications for funding.
He said the SIU investigators seemed to be “dwelling under the mistaken belief” that the NLC held ownership of the money held in trust, and that the NLC allocated grant funding.
He said the NLC had no control over the affairs of the trust and was not involved in allocating grant funding. The trust also received no funding from the public purse.
The distributing agencies were appointed by the minister, and they operated independently. They reported to the board but that was limited to reporting on grants already awarded, and on performance.
“The distributing agencies consider all grant funding applications. If approved, a grant agreement is entered into between the applicant and the trust. The NLC is responsible for effecting transfer of the money from the bank account of the trust on terms approved by the distributing agency,” he said.
Dealing with “proactive funding”, Nevhutanda said the aim was to fund high impact national priority projects that had been identified by a business development department with the assistance of an independent research panel, including the University of Pretoria, Unisa and Stats SA.
Worthy projects were then presented to the distribution agencies. There was a “lengthy oversight process and it’s unlikely that any senior official or employee can abuse the process”, he said, adding that any reference to a “slush fund” should be dismissed.
Proactive funding was introduced in an amendment to the Lotteries Act that was promulgated in 2015. This allowed the minister of trade and industry, who has oversight of the lottery in consultation with the NLC board, to fund projects without requiring an application. Hundreds of millions of rand were misappropriated this way. Proactive funding has now been suspended.
Nevhutanda said because of the invasive nature of SIU investigations, proclamations needed to give “exact instructions” to the SIU to stop rights infringements and prevent “limitless expeditions”.
The proclamation, he said, made no mention of proactive funding when this was the “real bone of contention”.
“The NLC is also not a state institution. The state has no financial interest in it. It cannot be defined as a public entity over which the SIU has jurisdiction,” he said.
“The proclamation cast a wide net, wide enough to include any and all people associated with the affairs of the NLC, in all matters of the investment of funds in the trust, and the allocation of grant funding over a period of at least six years and 10 months, said Nevhutanda.
“The net effect being that at least 14,627 recipients of grant funding may be subjected to the powers conferred on the SIU and their right to privacy invaded while the president had in all probability never been advised of them having acted unlawfully or improperly as envisaged by the SIU Act.”
Nevhutanda said it was initially estimated that the investigation would take a year, and cost about R30.5m. The investigation had now been going on for three years with no indication of how much cost.
GroundUp
https://groundup.org.za/article/lottery-corruption-alfred-nevhutanda-goes-to-court/
