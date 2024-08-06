National

Cyril Ramaphosa gets list of possible judges for Special Tribunal

Since the resignation of tribunal head judge Lebogang Modiba, it has taken four months for steps to be taken to appoint new judges and tribunal head

06 August 2024 - 12:57
by Raymond Joseph
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Judge Lebogang Modiba. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Judge Lebogang Modiba. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

A list of recommended judges to serve on the Special Tribunal, which has effectively collapsed, has been sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Special Tribunal was established in 2019 to hear applications by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to freeze and confiscate the proceeds of corruption, including money, properties, and vehicles.

Ramaphosa must now consult with the chief justice (currently Judge Raymond Zondo) before appointing new judges to the Tribunal.

It has taken four months since the resignation of tribunal head Judge Lebogang Modiba at the end of March — which was effective at the end of June — for steps to be taken to appoint new judges and a head of the tribunal.

Besides Modiba, another tribunal judge has retired, and the other judges had not been active in hearing matters for some time, which left Modiba to handle the majority of matters before her resignation.

Before leaving office, Modiba advised former justice minister Ronald Lamola of a number of concerns, including the lack of active judges on the tribunal, the status of the tribunal in the light of a Constitutional Court judgment that it was technically not a court, and her personal workload.

The Special Tribunal is one of the most effective weapons in the government’s anticorruption arsenal, and its collapse has been a major setback for the SIU, as it has been unable to take new matters to the tribunal.

Although the tribunal has released at least two judgments since it stopped operating, both were outstanding from earlier hearings.

Special Tribunal judges are appointed by the president in consultation with the chief justice. But in practice, the justice ministry sources and compiles a list of judges, which is forwarded to the president for his consideration.

Justice ministry spokesperson Tsekiso Machike confirmed that a memorandum (compiled by the ministry) containing the names of the recommended judges to serve in the Special Tribunal “has been sent to the presidency”.

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed this and said: “The appointments will be made as soon as possible so that the tribunal can proceed with its work.”

After GroundUp’s story appeared in mid-July, a department of justice source said there was a flurry within the department and the ministry, and within days a list was “floating around with judges’ names” to serve on the tribunal.

The source, who would only speak on condition of anonymity, said the news of Modiba’s resignation took many people in the department and ministry by “complete surprise”.

Sources close to the process blamed Lamola, now the minister of international relations and co-operation in the government of national unity, for not taking action regarding Modiba’s concerns.

But a source close to Lamola denied he had ignored Modiba. “The minister was in contact with her and gave an assurance that the department of justice would attend to the issues she raised. He also referred the matter to the department to handle,” the source said.

The Special Tribunal falls under the ministry of justice but, operationally, the department of justice funds its day-to-day operations. Tribunal staff are department of justice employees, and its website is hosted on the department’s website.

Tribunal judges serve in different High Court divisions and are not paid extra for their tribunal services, which, before the Constitutional Court judgment, was seen as a prestigious judicial appointment.

Department of justice spokesperson Kgalalelo Masibi read but then ignored questions about the appointment of new judges, sent via WhatsApp. She also ignored a reminder about the questions.

When she was asked for comment on GroundUp’s previous story about the tribunal debacle, Masibi referred questions to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. But when it was pointed out to her that her department, not the SIU, was responsible for the tribunal, she read the message but failed to respond.

GroundUp

Lawyer who allegedly defrauded state out of R34m loses review bid at Special Tribunal

Ruling against Hassan Ebrahim Kajee means years-long legal tussle can now proceed
National
6 days ago

Special Tribunal sets aside multimillion-rand security contracts

Service providers should account for all money paid to them linked to the tenders, judge rules
National
1 week ago

Special Tribunal in limbo after head’s departure

Resignation of president Lebogang Modiba follows retirement of another tribunal judge
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Fuel prices to drop at midnight on Tuesday
National
2.
NSFAS to probe payments to ghost students
National / Education
3.
We can take back our streets from criminals, ...
National
4.
KPMG to probe Sizwe Hosmed R162m claims gap
National / Health
5.
Libyans caught at illegal military camp in SA ...
National

Related Articles

Law firm offers pro bono work to help clear Joburg high court case backlog

National

Justice denied: Joburg high court backlog worsens

National

Hlophe likely to recuse himself from JSC interviews for judge president, says ...

National

Most SA courts ‘perform excellently’, says report

National

Mandisa Maya to become SA’s first female chief justice

National

Judge Makhubele says tribunal has not heard a shred of evidence against her

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.