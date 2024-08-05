Chaos erupted outside the White River magistrate’s court on Monday after 95 Libyans demanded to be repatriated after their case was postponed.
Authorities arrested the group a week ago during a raid at a farm in White River, Mpumalanga. They are suspected of being in SA illegally as they allegedly misrepresented themselves in their visa applications.
The men, who said they were innocent, demanded to be sent back to Libya and resisted being transported back to their holding cells. They also asked for food and cigarettes. Extra police were called in to calm the chanting men.
The Libyans face charges related to being in SA with visas acquired through misrepresentation in Tunisia, according to the home affairs department.
They said through an interpreter that when they arrived in SA everything went well, but then sudden they were accused of wrongdoing and sent to jail. “If SA doesn’t want us, let us go home then,” one man said.
Their advocate, Nico du Plessis, said he hoped his clients would be allowed to go back to Libya willingly rather than being deported.
Du Plessis told eNCA that the men had contracts showing they were in SA for study and training. He said they would co-operate with law enforcement and would remain at the Mbombela prison until their next court appearance on August 26.
With palpable anger, the group chanted Libya! Libya! Libya! while waiting at the court for police vans to transport them back to prison after the postponement.
Du Plessis said his instructing attorney was discussing the matter with home affairs officials to secure the men’s release. He said they had not yet been in contact with anyone from Libya on their behalf.
Libyans caught at illegal military camp in SA demand to be sent home
The 95 men arrested in Mpumalanga stage protest after postponement of their court case
