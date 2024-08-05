Fuel prices have decreased for the third consecutive month. Picture: 123RF
The department of mineral resources and energy has announced better-than-expected fuel price decreases for August.
Based on local and international factors, from midnight on Tuesday retail prices of all grades of petrol will fall by 15c/l, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop 28c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel will go down 17c/l.
There will be a 22c/l reduction in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.
Fuel prices have decreased for the third consecutive month, bringing relief to cash-strapped motorists. The department, which adjusts fuel prices every month, said international prices for petrol increased slightly during the period under review, while diesel prices decreased. The rand appreciated from R18.44 to R18.23 to the dollar.
In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, a slate levy of zero cents per litre remains in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from August 7.
Fuel prices to drop at midnight on Tuesday
The department of mineral resources and energy has announced better-than-expected fuel price decreases for August.
Based on local and international factors, from midnight on Tuesday retail prices of all grades of petrol will fall by 15c/l, while the wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will drop 28c/l and 0.005% sulphur diesel will go down 17c/l.
There will be a 22c/l reduction in the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin.
High costs, sluggish market deter new entrants, says car dealers’ body
Fuel prices have decreased for the third consecutive month, bringing relief to cash-strapped motorists. The department, which adjusts fuel prices every month, said international prices for petrol increased slightly during the period under review, while diesel prices decreased. The rand appreciated from R18.44 to R18.23 to the dollar.
In line with the provisions of the self-adjusting slate levy mechanism, a slate levy of zero cents per litre remains in the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from August 7.
From Wednesday the following fuel prices apply:
Inland
Coastal
TimesLIVE
Suzuki SA says Global NCAP crash test report is invalid
Pictures of AC Cobra GT Coupe unveiled
Creative Rides to auction 160 classic cars at Monte Casino
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.