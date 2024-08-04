National

Law firm offers pro bono work to help clear Joburg high court case backlog

Road Accident Fund matters will only be heard in 2029 because of the backlog

04 August 2024 - 16:50
by Kabelo Khumalo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Johannesburg-based law firm Thomson Wilks Attorneys has put forward up to four of its senior lawyers to be acting judges in the high court in Johannesburg to help alleviate the case backlog.

The firm has urged other firms to follow suit. It has also offered researchers to assist judges.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. The public already has a poor opinion of the law and the legal system. The problem here is under-resourcing. As a law firm we would like to be part of the solution rather than criticise the shortfalls in the system,” Stephen Thomson, director at Thomson Wilks said.

“If every other law firm offers to provide similar assistance, the four-year backlog would very quickly disappear. And that result would be good for everyone, including lawyers and their clients.”

Business Day recently reported the deputy judge president of the high court in Johannesburg, Roland Sutherland, had published a bulletin pleading with experienced lawyers to make themselves available for pro bono work.

The bulletin said that in commercial court cases litigants were likely to get hearing dates a year from now. Litigants suing the police will have to wait until August 2027 for trial dates, while Road Accident Fund matters can only be heard in 2029.

Due to many companies, listed and unlisted, having their headquarters in Johannesburg, the court is the busiest commercial court in the country.

The bulletin said that litigants in opposed divorce cases applying for hearing dates now were most likely to be allocated dates after November 25 2024.

For any trial matter that requires more than five days, one is likely to end up with a date after October 19 2026, the bulletin says, while for full court criminal appeals one is likely to wait five to six months for the allocation of a date.

khumalok@businesslive.co.za

Judge sets August date for Trump election subversion case pretrial meeting

Former president will not be required to appear in court on August 16
World
11 hours ago

Under-pressure consumers ditch pricey medical aid for cheaper health insurance

As consumers continue to battle financial pressures, medical aid schemes have seen growth in the number of their members moving to cheaper medical ...
Business
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sassa’s new biometric system leaves many SRD ...
National
2.
Durban’s port issues and bad reputation hamper ...
National
3.
Law firm offers pro bono work to help clear ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa pays R3.5m for ‘no-fuss, ...
National
5.
JSE reprimands Eskom for breaching debt listing ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.