JSE reprimands Eskom for breaching debt listing requirements
The power utility says it is disappointed in the public censure
02 August 2024 - 09:07
The JSE has reprimanded state-owned power utility Eskom for its failure to comply with the provisions of the bourse’s debt listings requirements (DLRs) after its promulgation in 2020.
To this end, the exchange censured Eskom with a R3m fine suspended for three years, for not publishing policies relating to board members and prescribed officers’ dealings, loans and procurement...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.