Justice denied: Joburg high court backlog worsens
Promotion of mediation is failing as many attorneys are reluctant to recommend this avenue
01 August 2024 - 05:00
Johannesburg’s high court, the country’s busiest court, is buckling under the pressure of case backlogs. Commercial litigants are expected to wait until at least August 2025 for hearing dates.
The situation is so bad that some Road Accident Fund (RAF) cases have trial dates allocated as far ahead as April 2029...
