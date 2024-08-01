Civil society to launch electoral reform panel to counter state’s
NGOs object to the official electoral reform panel, saying it is biased
01 August 2024 - 12:26
Civil society plans to counter the “biased” electoral reform panel that has been set up by the government by establishing its own.
NGO My Vote Counts (MVC) objects to the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel proposed by former home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and endorsed by the National Assembly because it lacks civil society representation and includes current or former members of the Electoral Commission SA, as well as members of previous electoral reform panels. ..
