Budget for Gauteng premier’s office cut 24%

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s office has been allocated a budget of R671m for the 2024/25 financial year, down from R886m in the previous financial year.
Tabling the budget vote of the office of the premier in the provincial legislature on Thursday, Lesufi said the cut was aimed at “allowing service delivery departments to access more resources during these difficult fiscal times”.
Gauteng is SA’s richest province, contributing nearly 40% to national GDP. However, it is dogged by poor service delivery, high unemployment, mismanagement of funds, and fraud and corruption.
“The office continues to prioritise its budget in order to safeguard and perform its core mandate,” Lesufi said. “Radical steps have been taken by the budget committee to scale down various projects, particularly internal events, to accommodate priorities identified by the sixth administration,” he added.
They include the policy and advisory unit, integrity management, and a so-called war room to oversee the Ntirhisano Outreach Programme, which aims to bring services closer to the communities.
Lesufi said the administration of the government of provincial unity (GPU), which excludes the DA, the second-largest political party in the provincial legislature, would move skills development programmes “like the Gauteng City Region Academy and Nasi iSpani ... to the office of the premier to mainstream support to all departments.
“The strategic committee reviewed the funding for projects, assessing their expected outcomes, and reallocated R172m within goods and services to ensure sufficient funding for departmental performance indicators and outputs.
“Additionally, a budget reduction of R33m was implemented to accommodate equitable share cuts by the provincial treasury. The judgment on Life Esidimeni should serve as a lesson to all of us to respect and protect the rights of the weak and vulnerable in our society.”
The National Prosecuting Authority last month said it would be studying the judgment on the Life Esidimeni inquest before determining whether former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and the province’s former head of mental health Makgabo Manamela will be prosecuted.
The Pretoria high court found in July that the two were negligent and responsible for some of the 144 psychiatric patients’ deaths.
“We intend to finalise all Life Esidimeni claims by the end of the 2025/26 financial year. This matter, now concluded in court with a clear ruling on accountability, will culminate in the completion of the Life Esidimeni Monument by the Gauteng provincial government,” Lesufi said.
“Usindiso phase 1 was finalised during the first quarter of the calendar year. Phase 2 was approved to include the assessment of about 100 buildings in the CBD. But mainly it would be to mitigate recurrence and protect the lives of Gauteng residents,” he said.
The premier was referring to investigations into a fire at Usindiso building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, last year that led to the deaths of 76 people. A commission of inquiry, chaired by judge Sisi Khampepe, found the City of Johannesburg responsible for the blaze.
“The cost will be incorporated in the adjustment estimate. We’ve conceded to the request of judge Khampepe to extend the timelines of the commission to later this year,” Lesufi said.
DA Gauteng leader and member of the provincial legislature Solly Msimanga said the province needs a budget that would combat what he described as the evils of unemployment, corruption, mismanagement of funds, poor service delivery and “lack of investor confidence”.
“We need a government that is truly committed in ensuring that service delivery for all does happen. The economy has taken a very, very bad turn for the worst. Service delivery across the province has taken a very, very dire knock. We won’t be able to support this budget for the reasons that I have outlined,” the former Tshwane mayor said.
