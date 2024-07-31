Investec sequestrates estate Cloete Murray was after over R475m debt
Investec launches inquiry after Stanbic Ghana declined to honour two demand guarantees Michelle Singh had supplied to Investec
31 July 2024 - 05:00
In an effort to recover nearly R500m in debt from a company that had drawn the attention of the slain insolvency expert, Investec has won a court bid to put in control of trustees the joint spousal estate of Michelle Singh, a former director of BIG Business Innovations Group.
Cloete Murray and his son Thomas were in hot pursuit of the millions of rand BIG fraudulently siphoned from Investec on the day they were shot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.