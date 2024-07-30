SA has become a popular holiday destination for international tourists. Stats SA data shows SA welcomed more than 850,000 foreign travellers in June, reflecting a 2.4% increase when compared with a year ago. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with the CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association, David Frost.
WATCH: Why SA is a preferred holiday destination
Business Day TV speaks to David Frost, CEO of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association
