SA finance minister Enoch Godongwana meets with US treasury secretary Janet Yellen during the the G20 finance leaders meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 26 2024. Picture: REUTERS/TITA BARROS
SA is set to host the Group of 20 meeting in 2025 and analysts say the event might offer the country an opportunity to join forces with the AU in common objectives. Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe spoke to Business Day TV about what SA stands to gain from hosting the G20.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: SA gears up to host the G20
Business Day TV speaks to editor-at-large at Business Day, Hilary Joffe
