US agrees to reviving bilateral trade agreement with SA

Minister of trade, industry & competition Parks Tau. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA and the US have agreed to the revival of the bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (Tifa) that will govern all trade relations between the two countries, said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau, on Tuesday.
This would be in addition to the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), which Tau is confident will continue to include SA. The act gives designated products from Sub-Saharan African countries preferential access to US markets,
Tau and deputy minister Andrew Whitfield held a media briefing to provide details of their recent trip to Washington to participate in the Agoa Forum and to engage with US legislators on the inclusion of SA in Agoa.
The US and SA signed a Tifa in 2012, which amended the agreement originally signed in 1999. Tifas provide strategic frameworks and principles for dialogue on trade and investment issues between the US and the other parties to the Tifa.
Tau said SA was keen to align SA’s participation in Agoa with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This would require a relook at the eligibility criteria the US imposes on Agoa participants in Africa as well as the rules of origin, to take into account the trade between SA and African countries to achieve value chain integration.
“Proposals presented by our delegation included the extension of Agoa for stability, improved rules of origin and adjustments to the eligibility review process to preserve regional value chains and enhance Africa’s manufacturing capabilities. The importance of maintaining these value chains was emphasised, with calls for Agoa enhancements to support the AfCFTA integration,” Tau said.
“Agoa and AfCFTA should be viewed as complementary forces crucial for Africa’s economic integration rather than as separate entities. Agoa has significantly expanded Africa’s access to US markets, while AfCFTA aims to create a unified continental market by eliminating tariffs and fostering economic co-operation among African nations. To fully leverage both frameworks, Agoa’s provisions should be enhanced to support AfCFTA’s goals.
“By aligning Agoa with AfCFTA, Africa can create a more cohesive economic structure that boosts intra-African trade, enhances manufacturing capabilities, and integrates regional economies into the global market, driving sustainable growth across the continent.”
Tau said the SA delegation received strong bipartisan backing from members of the US Congress, and the US administration for the reauthorisation of Agoa, Tau said. He was confident that Agoa would continue and that SA would continue to be part of it.
SA’s non-aligned foreign policy, which prompted a bill — already passed by congress — calling for a review of SA’s participation in Agoa because of its stance on Russia and Israel was explained, he said.
Deputy minister Whitfield attributed some of the positive sentiment to the speed at which the government of national unity had been formed, but stressed that there was still a lot of hard work and further negotiation to follow.
Tau noted that the US was in election mode, which made the situation quite fluid in terms of decision-making. No firm commitments were given on the timeline for the reauthorisation of Agoa. The ideal situation would be for reauthorisation to a happen before the US election in November, but that would require approval by both Congress and the Senate.
Aspen Pharmacare group senior executive Stavros Nicolaou, who was part of the business delegation, said "the signals were positive" that SA would retain its beneficiary status of AGOA .
Under consideration for a renewed and modernised Agoa agreement is the exporting of manufactured products from African countries.
For healthcare, the Biden administration has shown willingness for the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) to procure more medication from African producers, Nicoloau says.
"The Biden administration in the form of Pepfar are looking to buy the equivalent of two million annual patient treatments of ARVs from African companies," he said.
