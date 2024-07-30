Sassa’s new biometric system leaves many SRD beneficiaries empty-handed
The process, which is meant to safeguard against identity fraud, has become a stumbling block for many grant recipients
30 July 2024 - 10:26
Beneficiaries of the R370/month social relief of distress (SRD) grant are still battling to complete the identity verification process, leaving them unable to access their grant.
The process, meant to safeguard against identity fraud, has become a stumbling block for many grant recipients...
