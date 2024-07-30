Cape Town port will not follow Durban’s example
Port will not ask the private sector to help turn around the performance of its container terminal
The Port of Cape Town, which is responsible for handling 55% of SA’s agricultural exports, will not follow the route taken by its Durban counterpart in inviting the private sector to help turn around the performance of its container terminal, saying it has sufficient internal capacity to improve productivity and eradicate the backlogs.
The port, which was ranked the worst in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index, says it is implementing a turnaround strategy, the development of a liquefied petroleum gas terminal, refurbishment of dry docks, ship repair facilities and expansion of the port. ..
