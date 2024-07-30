ATNS reassures Creecy that maintenance programme is on track
The maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures has affected SA’s smaller airports
30 July 2024 - 08:02
The Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) has assured transport minister Barbara Creecy that every effort is being made to complete the maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures that has affected smaller airports.
About 10 days ago flights to some of SA’s smaller airports were severely affected after ATNS suspended procedures for all instrument-navigation flight approaches at these airports indefinitely. ..
