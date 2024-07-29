National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Mandisa Maya to become SA’s first female chief justice

Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day editorial, Tauriq Moosa

29 July 2024 - 16:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

SA is set to have its first female chief justice after the presidency announced that deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya will succeed Raymond Zondo. Zondo is expected to retire after being the head of judiciary since 2022. Maya will then officially assume her new role on September 1. Legal writer for Business Day editorial, Tauriq Moosa, spoke to Business Day TV about the details of the story.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa ‘can expect more leadership angst’ ...
National
2.
Seize the moment, JPMorgan investment bank boss ...
National
3.
SA makes progress at WTO on disputes over citrus ...
National
4.
Namibia, Botswana vegetable bans eat into SA ...
National
5.
Council for Medical Schemes challenges court ...
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.