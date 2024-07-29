Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
SA is set to have its first female chief justice after the presidency announced that deputy chief justice Mandisa Maya will succeed Raymond Zondo. Zondo is expected to retire after being the head of judiciary since 2022. Maya will then officially assume her new role on September 1. Legal writer for Business Day editorial, Tauriq Moosa, spoke to Business Day TV about the details of the story.
WATCH: Mandisa Maya to become SA’s first female chief justice
Business Day TV spoke to legal writer for Business Day editorial, Tauriq Moosa
